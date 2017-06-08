TOULOUSE, France, June 8 The head of Airbus
expressed worries about growing geopolitical uncertainties on
Thursday, calling the rift between key customer Qatar and its
Gulf neighbours troubling and warning of the impact of a "hard
Brexit" on the planemaker's UK operations.
"Any disruption in any mature region or market that is
relevant for us is a reason for concern," Chief Executive Tom
Enders told reporters.
Referring to the aviation blockade against Qatar imposed by
Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers this week, Enders said:
"That's a development that is troubling for our industry, for
many industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are
not developing to a long-term conflict."
