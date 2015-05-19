PARIS May 19 Europe's Airbus said on
Tuesday the latest version of its popular A320 had flown for the
first time with engines supplied by CFM International.
The revamped A320neo jet is a fuel-saving version of the
company's best-selling narrow-body model and has generated
thousands of orders.
CFM's LEAP-1A engine is sold as an alternative power source
for the jet in competition with the Geared Turbofan supplied by
Pratt & Whitney, which staged its maiden flight on the
A320neo in September.
The first A320neo equipped with the LEAP engine flew for
more than four hours on Tuesday, Airbus said in a statement.
CFM is a joint venture between General Electric of
the United States and France's Safran.
CFM already competes with a consortium including Pratt &
Whitney on the existing generation of A320 jets and is the sole
engine supplier for Boeing's 737 family, including the new 737
MAX version that is going up against the A320neo.
The A320neo is due to enter service with Pratt & Whitney
engines in late 2015, followed by CFM's LEAP engine in 2016. The
LEAP-powered Boeing 737 MAX is due out in 2017.
The two sets of aircraft are crucial to future revenues of
both planemakers as well as their engine suppliers.
Airbus says it has sold over 4,600 A320neo-family jets and
CFM says it has won 55 percent of the orders from airlines for
those aircraft for which engines have already been selected.
Boeing says it has sold over 2,700 of its 737 MAX jets.
Analysts say one of the key tests facing the industry in the
coming 12 to 24 months is how smoothly engine makers can ramp up
production to support plane delivery targets, while meeting
their promises of roughly 15 percent lower fuel consumption.
Safran last month dismissed speculation of fuel-efficiency
problems on the version of LEAP being developed for Boeing, and
said it was on track to meet its targets for the new engine.
