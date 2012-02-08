KUALA LUMPUR Feb 8 European air safety officials are preparing to extend checks for Airbus A380 wing cracks to the entire superjumbo fleet, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision to proceed with a gradual inspection of all 68 A380s in service will refocus attention on flaws recently identified in flagship jets at both Airbus and Boeing. Both aircraft makers maintain that their newest jets remain safe to fly after problems were caught at an early stage.

"This is an extension of a process already underway," said one of the sources, who asked not to be named. "An effective repair has been identified."

Airbus, a unit of European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co. , declined to comment on the decision to broaden wing inspections. A spokesman for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) was not immediately available to comment.

EASA last month ordered checks on a third of the A380 fleet following the discovery of a cracked component inside the aircraft's wings.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; writing by Laurence Frost.; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Jane Merriman)