By Tim Hepher and John Irish
| PARIS, June 23
PARIS, June 23 Airbus is in talks to
sell some 50-70 A330 wide-body jets to China as part of plans to
set up a new industrial plant in the world's fastest-growing
aviation market, sources familiar with the discussions said on
Tuesday.
Airbus has been negotiating for about 18 months to establish
an A330 cabin-completion centre in China alongside its existing
final assembly plant for smaller A320 jets at the northern port
city of Tianjin.
The deals could be signed during a visit to Toulouse by
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on July 1, senior French
sources said, though industry watchers note that there have been
false starts in the long-awaited planes and investment package.
Airbus declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by James Regan)