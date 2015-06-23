* Deals could be signed during visit to France by Chinese PM
* Jet order could be worth up to $16 bln at list prices
* Airbus declines to comment

By Tim Hepher and John Irish
PARIS, June 23 Airbus is in talks to sell some
50-70 A330 wide-body jets to China as part of plans to set up a
new industrial plant in the world's fastest-growing aviation
market, sources familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.
Airbus has been negotiating for about 18 months to establish
an A330 cabin-completion centre in China alongside its existing
final assembly plant for smaller A320 jets at the northern port
city of Tianjin.
The deals could be signed during a visit to Toulouse, where
Airbus is based, by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on July 1,
senior French sources said, though industry watchers note that
there have been false starts in the long-awaited planes and
investment package.
Airbus declined to comment.
China frequently times major aircraft purchases to coincide
with diplomatic visits, but deals can be changed or postponed at
the last minute.
Li is due to visit France as part of a European trip which
starts at the end of June.
China's commercial jet order, which could be worth up to $16
billion at list prices, is expected to include a mixture of
standard A330-300 long-haul jets and a 'Regional' version
optimised for domestic and short regional flights.
Airbus won its first customer for the A330 Regional with an
order from Saudi Arabian Airlines at last week's Paris Airshow.
The A330 Regional is physically identical to the main model
but is sold with a specially adapted engine maintenance package
and a restricted maximum take-off weight that allow Airbus to
offer increased discounts in an effort to boost sales volumes.
Airbus has been locked in a battle with Boeing for
that part of the busy Chinese domestic market.
China's anticipated order falls short of the planemaker's
hopes of selling as many as 200 of the new regional type when it
first opened negotiations for a new plant, but it will guarantee
almost a year of valuable production for the 20-year-old A330.
The 250-300-seat A330 is one of Airbus' most profitable
aircraft but sales are declining as a new generation of
lightweight passenger jets enters the middle of the wide-body
market.
It had a renaissance due to recent delays in delivering the
Boeing 787, but sales have dwindled again, forcing Airbus to
announce two cuts in production rates: to nine a month from the
fourth quarter of 2015 and six a month from the first quarter of
2016 pending development of the A330neo.
