By Tim Hepher
| PARIS, July 1
PARIS, July 1 After Airbus's success it
was the turn of engine makers to seek a boost from China's
spending power on Tuesday as a major plane order generates
lucrative follow-on opportunities.
China placed a order for 45 A330 wide-body passenger jets on
Tuesday, with plans for a possible further 30 aircraft in a deal
worth between $11 billion and $18 billion.
The order has now unleashed a battle between engine makers
to win contracts with Chinese airlines who may ultimately
benefit from the government-managed aircraft purchase, industry
sources said on Wednesday.
Engines are generally sold separately from aircraft.
The aircraft ordered by China are current-generation A330s,
which are available with a choice of engines from three
manufacturers: General Electric, United Technologies'
Pratt & Whitney unit and Britain's Rolls-Royce.
Rolls-Royce is currently the market leader with its Trent
700 engine, but the Chinese order presents one of the largest
available opportunities for rivals, notably GE, to jump in
before Airbus switches to an exclusively Rolls-powered version
of the A330, with a new engine, from late 2017.
Shares in Airbus rose as much as 5 percent on the
aircraft order, which eased uncertainty over future production
rates for the aircraft, which generates significant cash for its
manufacturer.
Shares in Rolls-Royce rose 2.4 percent, buoyed by firmer
prospects for the Trent 700 engine.
Airbus has won orders for 71 A330 aircraft in recent weeks
and is on course to lift this beyond 100 if the second part of
the China order and other pending deals are completed.
It had an unfilled order backlog for 168 current-version
A330s at end-May and analysts say it needs to increase this to
around 300 to make a smooth transition to the new A330neo.
After 20 orders from Saudi Arabia and at least 45 from
China, it is closing in on a deal with South African Airways to
swap an order for 10 smaller A320s for five A330s, industry
sources said.
Airbus has also won six orders for a military air tanker
version of the A330 in the past week, including four from South
Korea and two more from Australia.
In addition it will seek to finalise a draft order for two
A330s from Rwandair after the airline was reported to have won a
loan from an African regional bank to finance the deal.
After a renaissance in sales driven by delays in deliveries
of rival Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner, which have since
abated, the 20-year-old A330 has also been helped by lower oil
prices.
But industry sources say squeezing out the remaining sales
is difficult due to rocky second-hand values for the current
A330 model as Airbus gets ready to develop the new A330neo.
Airbus may need to discount sharply, but by doing so it
risks alienating those existing owners who depend on solid
secondary market values to realise their investments, a senior
aircraft market executive said.
Airbus has meanwhile carried out a cut in A330 output to
nine a month from 10, originally planned for the fourth quarter,
a spokesman said. It plans to reduce this further to six a month
in the first quarter of next year, but the major Chinese order
has dispelled concerns that it could have to cut even more.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)