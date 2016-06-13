PARIS, June 13 Airbus Helicopters has
won a firm order for 100 H135 helicopters from a Chinese
consortium, an Airbus official told Reuters on Monday.
The official said that firm contract, which coincides with a
visit to China by German chancellor Angela Merkel, follows a
provisional deal outlined last year.
He gave no financial details. Financial daily Les Echos
reported the contract was worth about 1 billion euros ($1.13
billion), of which 700 million was for the helicopters, the rest
for the factory.
The helicopters will be be assembled at a new plant -- to be
opened in Qingdao in Shandong province in China -- over the next
10 years.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Louise
Heavens)