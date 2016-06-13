PARIS, June 13 Airbus Helicopters has won a firm order for 100 H135 helicopters from a Chinese consortium, an Airbus official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said that firm contract, which coincides with a visit to China by German chancellor Angela Merkel, follows a provisional deal outlined last year.

He gave no financial details. Financial daily Les Echos reported the contract was worth about 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), of which 700 million was for the helicopters, the rest for the factory.

The helicopters will be be assembled at a new plant -- to be opened in Qingdao in Shandong province in China -- over the next 10 years.

