UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, March 1 Airbus expects its new China A330 completion and delivery centre to deliver a jet per month starting in 2017, rising to two per month in the following two years, the firm's China head said on Tuesday.
Airbus China chief Eric Chen was speaking to media in Beijing ahead of a ground-breaking ceremony for the centre in the neighbouring city of Tianjin. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.