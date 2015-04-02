PARIS, April 2 Leasing company CIT has ordered five additional Airbus A321 aircraft worth $570 million based on list prices, the European planemaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest firm purchase brings CIT's total order for the A320 family of jetliners to 205 aircraft, including 155 with normal engines and 50 with the new-engine option, Airbus said.

"We continue to see strong demand for the A320 Family CEO and NEO models from operators looking to grow their business," said Jeff Knittel, president of CIT Transportation & International Finance.

"The larger A321 in particular is becoming an increasingly sought after model, as steady passenger growth encourages airlines to deploy larger fuel-efficient aircraft." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)