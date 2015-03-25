PARIS, March 25 Airbus Group said it is
selling a further 15 percent stake in business and fighter jet
maker Dassault Aviation as it continues to unwind its
16-year-old link to its defence market rival.
The move will see Airbus' stake drop to around 27 percent
from 42 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dassault Aviation, which has asked Euronext to suspend
trading in its shares, said it will take part in the placement
by purchasing a maximum of 5 percent of its share capital at a
maximum price of 980 euros a share.
Airbus already cut its stake from 46.3 percent to 42.1
percent in November, saying then that it would make its "best
efforts" to sell up to a further 10 percent of Dassault Aviation
by June 30, 2015, in one or more placements.
