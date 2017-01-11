PARIS Jan 11 Airbus posted an 8
percent rise in deliveries last year, beating its own forecasts
by a comfortable margin, and pulled off a last-minute surge in
orders to beat its arch-rival Boeing in the race for new
orders.
The European planemaker said on Wednesday it had delivered
688 aircraft in 2016, compared with an official company forecast
of more than 650 and an informal goal recently set by its
finance director of more than 670.
That narrowed an output gap with the world's biggest
aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, but Airbus remained ahead in
terms of new orders after posting 731 net orders for 2016.
Boeing delivered 748 aircraft and took 668 net orders in
2016.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)