PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it was on track to meet a target of 10 A350 deliveries a month by the end of 2018 as it reached a total of 100 deliveries so far since Europe's newest wide-body jet came into service.

Airbus Chief Operating Officer and President of Commercial Aircraft Fabrice Bregier reaffirmed the target after delivering the landmark A350-900 jetliner to China Airlines. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)