CORRECTED-Investment firm Shore Capital Group says founder to relinquish CEO role
March 29 Independent investment firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
Jan 21 Airbus says:
* Airbus Defence and Space has concluded an agreement with Swiss-based private equity firm Parter Capital Group AG, which is acquiring Airbus Defence and Space's electronics production facility in Oostkamp, Belgium. Both sides agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction. Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 German publisher Springer Nature has closed a repricing at the tight end of price talk and increased the size of a euro tranche by €125m to repay a portion of its dollar term loan, at the same time dropping an extension request, banking sources said on Wednesday.