PARIS, June 19 Airbus Chief Executive
Tom Enders urged European governments not to place overly
onerous political requirements on a joint project to develop
drones, adding that the aerospace group could drop out if such
conditions were not met.
There should be one lead nation and one lead company on
individual military projects, with suppliers chosen on merit,
Enders told the Financial Times in an interview.
Italy, France and Germany agreed in May to develop a
European drone programme for reconnaissance and surveillance,
seeking to inject momentum into a proposal first considered in
2013 to reduce reliance on U.S. and Israeli technology.
"Pooling our requirements should be done intelligently and
not in a highly politicised, nationally fragmented way," said
Enders, adding that he supported European co-operation.
"This is something I will look for to be employed on this
(surveillance drone) project. I would not be shy to opt out of
projects if I get the impression that this would be...a
recipe for disaster."
The countries pledged a two-year study to lay the basis for
a European drone to be operating by 2025.
Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Finmeccanica
are likely to develop the drones.
