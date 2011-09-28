TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's IHI Corp ,
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries said on Wednesday they would help develop an
engine for the A320neo aircraft from Airbus .
The three will join U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney
and Germany's MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) in a team
developing an engine for the A320neo, an updated version of the
popular A320 jet, the companies said in a statement.
CFM International, a French-U.S. engine maker, is developing
a rival engine for the aircraft.
Airbus, the world's largest passenger plane maker, hopes to
boost its sales with the A320neo, which it says will offer fuel
savings of 15 percent when it enters service in late 2015.
(Reporting By Natalia Konstantinovskaya; Editing by Joseph
Radford)