PARIS May 22 Europe's Airbus said on
Monday it had appointed an independent review panel including a
former German finance minister to monitor its compliance
practices amid several ongoing corruption probes.
The three advisers, who include former German politician
Theo Waigel, will report to Chief Executive Tom Enders and the
board and take a "hard look" at the company's systems and
culture, Airbus said in a statement.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office launched a bribery and fraud
probe last year after Airbus notified it of discrepancies it had
discovered in declarations it had made on the use of agents
while applying for UK export credits for jetliners.
France followed suit with a similar investigation earlier
this year. Airbus, which also faces a probe into fighter sales
in Austria, where it strongly denies any wrongdoing, has said it
will co-operate with all ongoing investigations.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)