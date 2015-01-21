PARIS Jan 21 Regional planemaker ATR, a joint venture of Airbus and Finmeccanica, said on Wednesday it expects turnover to rise further this year towards $2 billion as it delivers more planes.

The manufacturer of turboprop aircraft said 2014 turnover rose to $1.8 billion from $1.63 billion a year earlier as deliveries rose to 83 from 74. Aircraft sales rose to 160 from 157, ATR added.

"This financial performance will continue its upward trend in 2015, to tend to the ambitious figure of $2 billion, due notably to the even higher delivery forecasts," ATR said in a statement.

ATR said it would continue its production ramp-up this year, with the expectation of exceeding 100 deliveries in 2016. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)