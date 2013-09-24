LONDON, Sept 24 Airbus has a "couple" of A380
superjumbo production slots available for existing customers at
the end of 2015, its sales chief said on Tuesday.
The aircraft would not be available for new customers
because of the customization needed for a new layout of its
double-decker cabins.
"If you are a new customer I do not have anything available
in 2015; if you're an existing customer who doesn't want to have
his spec changed I could get you a couple of slots at the end of
2015," John Leahy told a news conference.
Passenger aircraft are usually sold years ahead of delivery
but a slack period of sales of the world's largest passenger jet
has left unusual gaps in production. Leahy said, however, that
he was confident about long-term demand for the 525-seat jet.
He also said he planned to make a product announcement and
"commercial announcements" indicating new orders at an air show
in Beijing on Wednesday, but declined to give further details.