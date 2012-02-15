SINGAPORE Feb 15 Asia-Pacific nations will take delivery of 9,370 passenger jets over the next 20 years, valued at $1.3 trillion, helping to power the aerospace industry's growth, planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday.

Sales chief John Leahy said the rapid urbanization of Asia's population and sharp growth in emerging economies compared with the industrialized nations would soon make Asia the busiest market for air travel, displacing the United States.

He was speaking on day two of the Singapore Airshow where Lion Air signed a record order for jets from Airbus's biggest rival Boeing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono and Tim Hepher; Editing by David Fogarty)