PARIS Jan 14 Citilink, the low-cost unit of Indonesian flag carrier Garuda, has ordered 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft, the European planemaker said on Monday, in a deal worth around $2.4 billion at list prices.

The contract was signed in December and follows an order placed in 2011 by Garuda Indonesia for 15 A320 and 10 A320neo aircraft for operation by Citilink, Airbus said in a statement.