BERLIN Feb 22 A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.

"It is important that the manufacturer resolves the current problems in the programme," a ministry spokesman said, adding that the government was in talks with Airbus about the A400M.

The comments came after Airbus called for new talks with European governments to ease "heavy penalties" for delays to its A400M military aircraft. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)