Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
BERLIN Feb 22 A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.
"It is important that the manufacturer resolves the current problems in the programme," a ministry spokesman said, adding that the government was in talks with Airbus about the A400M.
The comments came after Airbus called for new talks with European governments to ease "heavy penalties" for delays to its A400M military aircraft. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
YEREVAN, June 16 Armenian-backed separatists said on Friday three of their soldiers were killed by Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.