BERLIN Aug 30 Germany's government is still ready to negotiate with Airbus about a development loan of more than 600 million euros to the European planemaker, the economy ministry said on Friday, after a newspaper reported that talks had failed.

"The economy ministry remains willing to talk. We expect that a constructive solution is possible," the ministry said in a statement. "Airbus has committed to strengthening the research and development capacities in Germany. The economy ministry is awaiting concrete proposals and their implementation."

Earlier, German daily Die Welt quoted from a report that Airbus sent to Germany's federal states that the long-lasting talks had "realistically speaking finally failed".

Airbus declined comment on the newspaper report.