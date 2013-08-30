BERLIN Aug 30 Germany's government is still
ready to negotiate with Airbus about a development loan
of more than 600 million euros to the European planemaker, the
economy ministry said on Friday, after a newspaper reported that
talks had failed.
"The economy ministry remains willing to talk. We expect
that a constructive solution is possible," the ministry said in
a statement. "Airbus has committed to strengthening the research
and development capacities in Germany. The economy ministry is
awaiting concrete proposals and their implementation."
Earlier, German daily Die Welt quoted from a report that
Airbus sent to Germany's federal states that the long-lasting
talks had "realistically speaking finally failed".
Airbus declined comment on the newspaper report.