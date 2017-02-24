BERLIN Feb 24 All A400M transport plane engines
affected by an order from European safety regulators have been
inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion
chambers, a spokesman for the European planemaker Airbus
said on Friday.
"All the engines affected have been inspected and this is a
unique incident," Airbus spokesman Florian Taitsch told Reuters.
Taitsch said the European Aviation Safety Agency ordered the
inspections and follow-up checks after unexplained cracks were
discovered in the combustion chamber of an A400M engine owned by
Malaysia.
No problems had been found in any of the other affected
engines, which belong to the first 31 delivered A400M aircraft,
Taitsch said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)