PARIS, Sept 30 Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told French daily newspaper Le Figaro that the European planemaker was sticking to a target for its A380 superjumbo to break even next year.

He added in an interview published on Tuesday that he saw the potential for 10,000 orders for its re-engined A320neo family of single-aisle aircraft.

"We will have exceeded 3,500 by the end of 2014," Le Figaro quoted him as saying.

