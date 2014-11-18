BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
SEATTLE Nov 18 Airbus is aiming to deliver the first A350 jetliner around December 12 with customer Qatar Airways being the first to receive it, a representative of the airline said on Tuesday.
The A350, Airbus' newest plane, is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing's composite 787 Dreamliner.
The plane received its certification by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week, after winning European safety approval in September. The version of the jet certified by the FAA and European regulators, the A350-900, is designed to seat 314 passengers. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results