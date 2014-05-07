PARIS May 7 Airbus is on track to get safety certification for its latest jetliner, the A350, by "the end of the summer" as planned, Europe's top air safety regulator said on Wednesday.

Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Aviation Safety Agency, also told Reuters that the regulator would focus mainly on "significant changes" when examining designs for Boeing's latest jet proposal, the 777X.

The Boeing 777X is due to enter service in the middle of 2020 and is an enhanced version of Boeing's most popular wide-body jet, which has been in service for two decades.

Boeing officials said last week that the revamped airplane would not need a completely new certification process, but that they would seek an amendment to existing safety approvals. A fresh safety certificate requires more extensive testing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Lionel Laurent)