PARIS, July 24 Airbus began what it
described as the final stage of safety trials for its A350
jetliner on Thursday as Europe's newest aircraft took off for a
series of "route-proving" tests.
The tour of 14 world airports, including a trip over the
North Pole, is designed to demonstrate the readiness of the new
wide-bodied jet for passenger operations.
Safety certification by Europe's aviation safety regulator
is on track for the third quarter, Airbus said in a statement,
with the first delivery to launch customer Qatar Airways still
expected before the end of the year.
