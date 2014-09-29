PARIS, Sept 29 Airbus looks set to win
European safety certification for its newest airliner, the A350,
on Tuesday, people familiar with the plans said.
The stamp of approval will allow Europe's newest wide-body
jetliner to enter service once the first production model has
been tested and delivered to launch customer Qatar Airways,
which the companies expect to happen in the fourth quarter.
The roughly 300-350 seat A350 was developed at an estimated
cost of $15 billion to compete with the Boeing 787
Dreamliner.
Both use a carbon-composite design to save weight and cut
fuel costs.
The A350 is also expected to compete with Boeing's larger
777 when a new version comes out later in the decade.
After more than year of flight trials, the European Aviation
Safety Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are
expected to give their approvals simultaneously, but without the
glitzy celebrations which marked the certification of the A380
superjumbo in 2006.
Airbus officials said last week the certification could take
place in coming days. The company declined further comment.
EASA was not immediately available for comment.
Airbus had set a September target for the first flight of
its upgraded A320neo, which took place on Thursday, and for the
certification of the A350.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)