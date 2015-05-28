TOULOUSE May 28 Planemaker Airbus is proceeding towards its end-year target for the entry into service of a revamped A320neo despite problems with a small part on some engines, a senior executive said.

The problem involves the maturity of a 'snap ring' inside the Pratt & Whitney engines for the first aircraft, which the engine maker plans to replace with a minor modification, Didier Evrard, executive vice president for programmes, told reporters.

The ring is used to keep a seal in place.

"We will not compromise on maturity at all; this would be a very short-term view and we will continue to push ourselves and our suppliers," Evrard said on Thursday.

However, he said the company's target of delivering the first plane to Qatar Airways by the end of the year remained a "reasonable" one.

