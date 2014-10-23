BERLIN/PARIS Oct 23 The business case for
developing new engines for the Airbus A380 to boost sales of the
world's largest airliner is "challenging," a partner in one of
its engine suppliers said on Thursday.
"In principle, it's a challenging business case, whether it
makes sense to develop an engine just for the A380 bearing in
the mind the potential order book," Reiner Winkler, chief
executive of MTU Aero Engines, told analysts.
"You've seen the volumes. That's a decision for Airbus and
the OEMs (manufacturers). We don't see any risk for our existing
order book," he said on a conference call on the German engine
maker's third-quarter earnings.
MTU supplies an important set of parts for GP7000 engines
built for the A380 by Engine Alliance, a joint venture between
General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
Engine Alliance competes with Rolls-Royce to supply
engines for the 525-seat airliner. Sales of the double-decker
jet have been patchy, prompting European planemaker Airbus
to consider whether to upgrade it with new engines.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; Editing by James
Regan)