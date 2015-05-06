ISTANBUL May 6 Airbus aims to strike a
new sales deal for its A400M military aircraft this year and
hopes it will bolster interest in the delay-plagued transporter,
a senior executive from its defence division said.
Several buyers, including Turkey and Germany, have expressed
frustration at repeated delays in deliveries of the heavy cargo
and troop carrier, Europe's largest defence project.
"We are targeting a sales announcement for the A400M this
year," Antonio Rodriguez-Barberan, an executive at Airbus
Defence and Space, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference
in Istanbul late on Tuesday.
"We hope this will drive a domino effect."
He did not give any details about the potential sale, such
as the size of the deal or the purchaser.
Airbus acknowledged last year it faced more delays in
delivering the aircraft, and took a charge of 551 million euros
($618 million).
Ankara has said it would force Airbus to pay a penalty or
offer services in compensation for late deliveries.
Other European buyers -- jointly represented along with
Turkey by defence procurement agency OCCAR -- include Belgium,
Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Spain. Malaysia has
also agreed to buy the plane, which fits between the smaller
Lockheed Martin C-130 and larger Boeing C-17.
Separately, Turkey's defence procurement agency said it
expected to sign an agreement on Wednesday with Airbus on
maintenance support for the A400M, allowing it to service the
aircraft.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan and Mark
Potter)