PARIS May 27 The head of Airbus Group
sought on Wednesday to reassure investors over the impact of a
recent crash of the A400M military transporter, saying its
subsequent partial grounding should not disrupt 2015 financial
forecasts.
Chief Executive Tom Enders also said he was confident about
the prospect for plane orders at the upcoming Paris Airshow, but
added that neither Airbus nor its U.S. rival Boeing were
likely to repeat very strong 2014 sales performances.
On the helicopter market, where Airbus is the world's
largest non-military supplier, Enders said conditions were not
improving as quickly as the company had expected due to the
dampening effect of lower oil prices on energy industry demand.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)