PARIS, April 27 Airbus Chief Executive
Tom Enders hit back at an Austrian fraud investigation on
Thursday, describing it as a "politically-motivated abuse of the
legal system".
Vienna prosecutors on Wednesday disclosed the investigation
against Enders, first reported by Reuters, as part of an enquiry
into suspected fraud in a 2003 jet fighter deal.
In a bluntly worded statement, Enders pledged to cooperate,
but called the acccusations "unfounded and unsubstantiated" and
linked them to possible Austrian elections.
The centrist coalition government's term runs until the
autumn of next year and Chancellor Christian Kern, a Social
Democrat, has said he expects it to continue its work until
then.
But speculation persists that a snap election may be called
before then.
