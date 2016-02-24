LONDON Feb 24 The head of Airbus Group said on Wednesday a decision by UK voters to leave the European Union in a June referendum would not benefit the planemaker's UK operations.

"If Britain leaves, I cannot imagine that this would have positive consequences for our competitiveness in Britain," Chief Executive Tom Enders told a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results.

Airbus, which builds wings for jetliners in the UK, has said a decision to quit the EU would raise doubts about its long-term investments in the country, where it employs 16,000 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Estelle Shirbon)