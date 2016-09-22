PARIS, Sept 22 Airbus Group Chief
Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of a possible cut in
commercial helicopter production, following a recent cut in
output for the slow-selling A380 passenger jet.
Airbus Helicopters is the world's largest commercial
helicopter maker.
"It's a fact that we must adapt to the continuing shrinking
of the helicopter market on the one hand and the lack of demand
for the A380 on the other," he said in a letter to staff, while
appearing to dismiss reports that this was linked to a broader
plan to reorganise management and embrace digital technology.
"For the A380 we decided (and announced already in July)
that we would lower production rates to 12 per year from 2018
onwards, leaving us the option to ramp-up again when the market
requires," he said in the letter seen by Reuters.
"The additional necessary adaptations to helicopter
capacities to cope with our market reality are presently under
The impact on the workforce and cost base will be "not
negligible" but will be far away from the company's "Power8"
wide-ranging restructuring plan almost 10 years ago. Airbus
Group hopes to avoid massive workforce reductions, he added.
He confirmed Airbus Group was looking at "further
consolidation and cost-reduction" among top management.
He was writing to employees days after reports that the head
of Airbus planemaking, Fabrice Bregier, would also become chief
operating officer at group level.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)