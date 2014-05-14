PARIS May 14 The strength of the euro and the cost of currency hedging are obstacles to competitiveness, a senior Airbus executive said on Wednesday, highlighting renewed concerns about the impact of currency swings on European exporters.

"I will be relieved when the euro reaches a dollar level which is compatible with our competitivity," Marwan Lahoud, chief strategy and marketing officer for Europe's largest aerospace group, told BFM radio.

"1.2 is the figure which is usually mentioned. We have to protect ourselves by hedging, which costs money, so that is one less advantage and an obstacle to competitivity," Lahoud, who also heads the French aerospace association Gifas, said.

The euro is little changed since the start of the year at around $1.37, but flirted with levels traditionally seen as a painful barrier for the European aerospace industry when it came close to $1.40 during the first quarter, and again this month.

Airbus on Tuesday reaffirmed a target of stable revenue in 2014, based on a euro worth $1.35, which is also the central assumption for its restructuring drive in recent years.

Airbus says half of its dollar-denominated revenue is hedged naturally through procurement in dollars. It is also building an A320 assembly plant in Alabama to help reduce its euro exposure, but says it still faces high hedging costs.

At the end of March, Airbus had a currency hedge portfolio worth $72.1 billion at an average rate of $1.34, where its euro exposure is concerned, down from $75.9 billion at end-2013. (Editing by David Holmes)