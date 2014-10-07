Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and ENI
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from oil majors Shell and ENI .
PARIS Oct 7 Airbus Group is exploring the possibility of selling 10 percent of Dassault Aviation through a placing to financial institutions as it seeks to start unwinding its 46 percent stake in the French planemaker, a spokesman said.
Such a sale, if it went ahead, would be combined with a further reduction of the company's shareholding by participating in a share buyback planned by Dassault Aviation, Airbus Group's head of corporate communications, Rainer Ohler, added.
Shareholders in family-controlled Dassault Aviation last month authorized a buyback of up to 10 percent of the company's thinly traded stock.
Airbus Group said in July it wanted to sell its stake in Dassault, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse the shares on behalf of the French government. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Dominic Evans)
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.