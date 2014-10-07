PARIS Oct 7 Airbus Group is exploring the possibility of selling 10 percent of Dassault Aviation through a placing to financial institutions as it seeks to start unwinding its 46 percent stake in the French planemaker, a spokesman said.

Such a sale, if it went ahead, would be combined with a further reduction of the company's shareholding by participating in a share buyback planned by Dassault Aviation, Airbus Group's head of corporate communications, Rainer Ohler, added.

Shareholders in family-controlled Dassault Aviation last month authorized a buyback of up to 10 percent of the company's thinly traded stock.

Airbus Group said in July it wanted to sell its stake in Dassault, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse the shares on behalf of the French government. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Dominic Evans)