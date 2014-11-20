PARIS Nov 20 European planemaker Airbus
has won an order worth roughly $14 billion at list
prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul,
wide-bodied jets, two people familiar with the matter said.
The order, to be split between the all-new A350-900 and a
recently announced revamp of the current-generation A330,
follows a closely fought competition with Boeing.
Airbus emerged as the front-runner after it became clear its
revamped A330neo could be delivered earlier than Boeing's
temporarily sold-out 787 Dreamliner, one of the people said.
Airbus and Delta declined to comment.
