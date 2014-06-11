PARIS, June 11 Dubai's Emirates Airline has cancelled an order for 70 Airbus Group NV A350 wide-body aircraft following "on-going discussions with the airline in light of their fleet requirement review", the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

Emirates placed the order for 50 A350-900 and 20 A350-1000 jets in 2007, with first deliveries scheduled from 2019, Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus said it was "very confident" in the A350 programme, which rivals Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, and that it expected the A350 order book to grow in 2014.

The cancellations will be logged in Airbus' orders and deliveries for the month of June, the company said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)