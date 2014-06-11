TOULOUSE, June 11 Airbus sales chief
John Leahy said on Wednesday there would be "no holes in
production" as a result of the cancellation by Emirates of 70
A350 aircraft orders.
Airbus expects to win further orders for the
carbon-composite passenger jet this year and has already
received inquiries from airlines interested in Emirates'
production slots, he told a media briefing.
Leahy confirmed that Airbus may not make a decision on
whether to upgrade its A330 wide-body jet with new engines by
the Farnborough Airshow in July.
The European planemaker is considering whether to upgrade
its most profitable long-haul jet with new engines from
Rolls-Royce or General Electric.
Industry sources have said there is only an outside chance
of a decision by July, but that Airbus is expected to make a
decision in the second half of the year.
They say it must strike a deal with the engine makers, both
of whom are said to want an exclusive partnership, and balance
fuel savings with the extra weight and drag of a new engine.
Leahy said Airbus was meanwhile examining calls by Emirates
for a similar engine upgrade to the A380, but declined to
comment on the timing for that decision.
He said Airbus and Emirates would participate in an investor
briefing alongside lessor Amedeo in New York this week to
promote the jet, which analysts say is in need of a sales boost.
