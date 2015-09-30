Sept 30 Airbus Group SE said on
Wednesday that the plane-maker found "minor damage" with an
engine powering its new A320neo narrowbody jet after a flight
test, although it still expects to start deliveries of the
widely sold aircraft this year.
Airbus plans to swap the Pratt & Whitney engine with a spare
to continue the test campaign in a "matter of days," a spokesman
said. The company was evaluating the damage but that it was too
soon to draw conclusions, spokesman Clay McConnell said.
Two other Pratt-powered aircraft are continuing flight
tests, McConnell said.
