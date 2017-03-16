(Corrects to Serious Fraud Office in 2nd paragraph)

VIENNA, March 16 Airbus has been informed that French authorities have initiated a preliminary investigation against the group over alleged fraud, bribery and corruption, the group said on Thursday.

France's financial police Parquet National Financier was investigating the same allegations as Britain's Serious Fraud Office, Airbus said in a statement.

"Airbus will cooperate fully with both authorities," Airbus said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)