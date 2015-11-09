BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
DUBAI Nov 9 Airbus said on Monday International Airlines Group had firmed up orders for 19 additional widebody and single aisle aircraft - 2 A330-200s, 2 A330-300s and 15 A320neos.
In a statement coinciding with the Dubai Air Show, Airbus said the agreement with IAG and its airlines took their cumulative Airbus orders to a total of nearly 470 aircraft. The two A330-200s will be assigned to Iberia and the two A330-300s will be operated by Aer Lingus. The 15 A320neos will be assigned within the group.
CARACAS, April 6 Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, said on Thursday it had "started bank transfers" to make its first April bond payments, outlays that will further squeeze the already cash-strapped business amid a deep recession.
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston