PARIS Aug 17 Airbus said India's budget airline IndiGo had committed to an earlier provisional order to buy 250 A320Neo aircraft, handing the European company its biggest-ever deal by number of planes.

IndiGo has been a customer of Airbus since 2005 and has now ordered 530 A320 family planes, the planemaker said.

Founded in 2006 by travel entrepreneur Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways, IndiGo has placed a series of orders for Airbus jets as it tries to win a bigger share of India's fast-growing aviation market.

