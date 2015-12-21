NEW DELHI/PARIS Dec 21 Planemaker Airbus
has told Indigo, India's biggest airline by market
share, that it will not deliver its new A320neo aircraft on time
because of "industrial reasons."
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo's parent company,
said in a statement at the weekend that it had received
notification from Airbus about the delay on Dec. 17.
"At this time, IndiGo does not have clear visibility of its
future A320neo delivery schedule and the potential for
additional delays exist," InterGlobe Aviation said.
"We are looking at mitigating the potential shortfall in
capacity through other options."
Airbus said earlier this month Germany's Lufthansa
would take the first delivery of the jet after another buyer
Qatar Airlines expressed concern over technical restrictions on
the aircraft's Pratt & Whitney engines.
"We are in discussions with our first customers on their
delivery milestones," an Airbus spokesman said. "What counts is
that we deliver a service-ready A320neo for our customers."
IndiGo finalised the purchase of 250 A320neo aircraft in
August, handing Airbus its largest-ever order by number of
planes, and took its total A320-family jet orders to 530.
The airline was due to take delivery of the first
aircraft on Dec. 30.
This would have been one of the first deliveries of the
revamped A320neo. Industry sources said the aircraft would now
be delivered a few weeks late, probably in January.
Shares in IndiGo, one of Airbus' biggest customers, closed
down more than 5 percent on Monday in a Mumbai market
that gained 0.85 percent.
The A320neo, seen as a key profit driver for the European
planemaker and its suppliers in coming years, won safety
approval in late November.
IndiGo has made a name for itself with large, eye-catching
orders of Airbus aircraft as it bets on rapid growth in Indian
air travel.
IndiGo, which today operates around 100 jets, had previously
ordered 180 A320neos in 2011.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, James Regan, Tim Hepher and Joseph
Sotinel. Editing by Jane Merriman)