ABIDJAN Nov 17 Ivory Coast's national carrier
Air Cote d'Ivoire has picked Airbus to renew and expand
its fleet after talks last month with the European planemaker
and Canada's Bombardier, the company's chief executive
said on Monday.
The company was launched last year and serves 19
destinations in West Africa with its fleet of four leased
aircraft, including three Airbus A319s and an Embraer 170.
It will open domestic routes this month with two Q400
NextGen turboprop aircraft ordered from Bombardier last year and
forecasts between 100,000 and 120,000 passengers per year.
The company says it will have between seven and 10 planes by
2017 and aims to start renewing its fleet in 2015.
"Airbus has been retained. They are the manufacturer who
will renew and expand our fleet," CEO Rene Decurey told Reuters,
adding that an Ebola epidemic this year centered on Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia had only a minimal business impact.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg, Tim Hepher and David Clarke)