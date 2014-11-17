(Adds further quotes, background)

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN Nov 17 Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire has picked Airbus to renew and expand its fleet after talks last month with the European planemaker and Canada's Bombardier, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

The company was launched last year and serves 19 destinations in West Africa with its fleet of four leased aircraft, including three Airbus A319s and an Embraer 170.

It will open domestic routes this month with two Q400 NextGen turboprop aircraft ordered from Bombardier last year and forecasts between 100,000 and 120,000 domestic passengers per year.

The company says it will have between seven and 10 planes by 2017 and aims to start renewing its fleet in 2015.

"Airbus has been retained. They are the manufacturer who will renew and expand our fleet," CEO Rene Decurey told Reuters, adding that an Ebola epidemic this year centred on Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia had only a minimal business impact.

"We expect to finish the year with sales of more than 50 billion CFA francs ($95 million) and around 400,000 total passengers in 2014 and that could rise to 540,000 passengers next year and a turnover of 70 billion CFA francs," he said in a telephone interview.

Air Cote d'Ivoire is 65 percent state-owned, with Air France holding a 20 percent stake. Ivorian investor Goldenrod holds 15 percent.

The company plans to raise its capital from 25 billion CFA francs to 65 billion CFA francs this year. The government will inject 20 billion CFA francs and the West African Development Bank will become a shareholder and inject between 2 billion and 5 billion CFA francs.

Goldenrod will maintain its 15 percent stake in the new arrangement but Air France has not decided if it will inject capital into the airline, Decurey said. (1 US dollar = 526.2000 CFA franc) (Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Tim Hepher and David Clarke)