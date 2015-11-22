FRANKFURT Nov 22 Airbus will consider offers for its defence electronics unit from foreign investors, despite political resistance, Chief Executive Tom Enders told German weekly Frankfurt Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

"If I'm selling something I have to get the best possible price for it," the paper quoted Enders as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

The sale is part of a plan by Airbus to dispose of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), as the aerospace group struggles with low defence spending in Europe. It lacks the scale of rivals in defence electronics.

Sources have told Reuters that German defence group Rheinmetall has tied up with buyout group Blackstone to bid for the unit, rivalling private equity groups Cinven, Carlyle and KKR. French peer Thales was also seen as being interested.

Enders said in the interview only that well-known industry players and private equity groups were interested in the business, adding he wanted clarity by the end of the year on who would buy it.

($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)