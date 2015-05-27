PARIS May 27 Mexico is in talks to buy 50 more Caracal military helicopters from Airbus Helicopters a source familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a report on the La Tribune news website.

A deal for the H225M helicopters could be concluded as early as the Bastille Day military ceremonies in Paris on July 14 when Mexico has put negotiations on the agenda for a visit by its president, the source said, asking not to be named.

Airbus Helicopters declined to comment.

France's La Tribune said earlier the deal was close to being finalised and could be worth 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion).

($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by James Regan and Jason Neely)