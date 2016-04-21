OSLO, April 21 Airbus has delayed deliveries of its revamped A320neo jet by two to three months due to additional tests of the Pratt & Whitney engines, budget carrier Norwegian Air said on Thursday.

Industry sources in February told Reuters the plane-maker had told some airlines the delivery schedule of the A320neo had been pushed back by about two months. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)