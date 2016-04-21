MOVES-Metro Bank, Silver Ridge Asset Management
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
OSLO, April 21 Airbus has delayed deliveries of its revamped A320neo jet by two to three months due to additional tests of the Pratt & Whitney engines, budget carrier Norwegian Air said on Thursday.
Industry sources in February told Reuters the plane-maker had told some airlines the delivery schedule of the A320neo had been pushed back by about two months. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage:
April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.